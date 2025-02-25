Support us on Patreon
Russia strikes at Kramatorsk kills one person, injuries 16 others

A Russian attack damaged at least 17 private homes in Kramatorsk on 25 Feb. afternoon, resulting in one death and multiple injuries as residents remain trapped under rubble.
byMaria Tril
25/02/2025
kramatorsk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. Credit: National Police
A Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast has left one person dead and 16 others injured, including four children, local authorities reported.

Kramatorsk is located approximately 20 kilometers west of the front line and remains a frequent target of Russian military operations in the region.

The attack occurred around 2:20 pm when Russian forces targeted a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city, damaging at least 17 private homes.

One person died, 14 more were injured, including 4 children – these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of Kramatorsk, the National Police of Ukraine said in their initial statement.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin later updated the casualty count on Telegram. “The number of wounded has increased to 16,” he wrote, adding that rescue operations were ongoing with people possibly still trapped under rubble.

“We are identifying all the circumstances of the attack, the exact number of victims, and the extent of the damage,” Filashkin said.

Police confirmed damage to at least 17 private houses in the residential sector of the city. The governor urged civilians to evacuate the area.

