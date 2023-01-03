Russia unlikely to achieve significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in coming weeks – British intel

Russia unlikely to achieve significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in coming weeks – British intel

 

Latest news Ukraine

In its January 3 intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry suggests that Russian assaults on the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, peaked in mid-December, and that now Russia is unlikely to achieve a significant breakthrough in the area in the upcoming weeks.

Bakhmut remains the main target of Russian offensive operations for several months now.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “In mid-December, Russian military and Wagner proxy forces likely increased the frequency of their infantry assaults around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. However, many of these operations were poorly supported.”
  • “Over the last ten days, Ukraine has committed significant reinforcements to defend the sector and the frequency of Russian assaults have likely reduced from the peak in mid-December. Both sides have suffered high casualties.”
  • “Russian offensive operations in the area are now likely being conducted at only platoon or section level. It is unlikely Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks.”

Read also:

Russian advance rate slowed down at Bakhmut yet it’s too early to assess if Russia’s Bakhmut offensive culminated – ISW

Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 301: Zelenskyy visits Bakhmut

Bakhmut direction is tough because of Wagner PMC “competition” with regular Russian army – Ukrainian servicewoman

Russia’s months-long disproportionately costly Bakhmut offensive became political objective for Russia – British Intelligence

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags