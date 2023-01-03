Russia unlikely to achieve significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in coming weeks – British intel

In its January 3 intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry suggests that Russian assaults on the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, peaked in mid-December, and that now Russia is unlikely to achieve a significant breakthrough in the area in the upcoming weeks.

Bakhmut remains the main target of Russian offensive operations for several months now.

The ministry tweeted:

“In mid-December, Russian military and Wagner proxy forces likely increased the frequency of their infantry assaults around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. However, many of these operations were poorly supported.”

“Over the last ten days, Ukraine has committed significant reinforcements to defend the sector and the frequency of Russian assaults have likely reduced from the peak in mid-December. Both sides have suffered high casualties.”

“Russian offensive operations in the area are now likely being conducted at only platoon or section level. It is unlikely Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks.”

Tags: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast