Russia unlikely to achieve significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in coming weeks – British intel

In its January 3 intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry suggests that Russian assaults on the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, peaked in mid-December, and that now Russia is unlikely to achieve a significant breakthrough in the area in the upcoming weeks.
Bakhmut remains the main target of Russian offensive operations for several months now.
The ministry tweeted:
- “In mid-December, Russian military and Wagner proxy forces likely increased the frequency of their infantry assaults around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. However, many of these operations were poorly supported.”
- “Over the last ten days, Ukraine has committed significant reinforcements to defend the sector and the frequency of Russian assaults have likely reduced from the peak in mid-December. Both sides have suffered high casualties.”
- “Russian offensive operations in the area are now likely being conducted at only platoon or section level. It is unlikely Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks.”
