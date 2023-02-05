Ukraine retains Bakhmut supply routes as Russia makes small advances trying to encircle the area – British intel

Situation in the area of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as of 5 February 2023. Map: DeepState

In its latest intelligence update, the UK defense ministry said that days ago, Russia’s Wagner group likely seized one of the routes linking Bakhmut and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukrainian forces have alternative supply routes, “Bakhmut is increasingly isolated.”

The ministry tweeted:

“Over the last week, Russia has continued to make small advances in its attempt to encircle the Donbas town of Bakhmut.”

“The M03 and the H32 – the two main roads into the city for Ukrainian defenders – are likely now both threatened by direct fire, following the Russian advances. Earlier in the week, Wagner paramilitary forces highly likely seized a subordinate route which links Bakhmut to the town of Siversk.”

“While multiple alternative cross-country supply routes remain available to Ukrainian forces, Bakhmut is increasingly isolated.”

Tags: Bakhmut, British intelligence, Donetsk Oblast