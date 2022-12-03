Russia’s months-long disproportionately costly Bakhmut offensive became political objective for Russia – British Intelligence

Russia’s months long disproportionately costly Bakhmut offensive became political objective for Russia – British Intelligence

 

Latest news Ukraine

In its December 3 intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that Russia’s disproportionately costly months-long Bakhmut offensive effort, where it has likely made small advances, became a symbolic and political objective for Russia.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “Russian forces continue to invest a large element of their overall military effort and firepower along an approximately 15km long sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.”
  • “Russia’s plan is likely to encircle the town with tactical advances to the north and south. In recent days, Russia has highly likely made small advances on the southern axis of this assault, where it is seeking to consolidate limited bridgeheads to the west of the boggy ground.”
  • “Russia has prioritised Bakhmut as its main offensive effort since early August 2022. The capture of the town would have limited operational value although it would potentially allow Russia to threaten the larger urban areas of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. However, the campaign has been disproportionately costly relative to those possible plans. There is a realistic possibility that Bakhmut’s capture has become primarily a symbolic, political objective for Russia.”

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags