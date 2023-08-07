Ukraine advances in south, Russia assaults in east over past week

Eastern front

Ukraine’s east was the “epicenter of hostilities” throughout the last week, with a significant increase in the number of attacks, according to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. She says about 9,000 Russian attacks occurred on the eastern front over the week, in which the Russian forces have used about 500,000 rounds of ammunition.

Situation in Ukraine’s east as of 7 August 2023. Map: Liveuamap

Heavy fighting continues in the area as Ukrainian troops continue to prevent the Russian forces from advancing at the Kupansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions.

In the Kupiansk direction (Kharkiv Oblast), Russians were searching for weak spots in Ukrainian defenses, carrying out unsuccessful assault operations in the area east of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction (Donetsk Oblast), the enemy continued assault operations to dislodge Ukrainian troops in the area of Serebriansky Forest as Ukrainians successfully repelled the enemy’s attacks near Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka, Serhiivka, and Nadiia.

The southern flank of the Bakhmut direction saw continued offensive actions of the Ukrainian troops throughout the past week.

On the Bakhmut sector’s southern flank, the Ukrainian advancement was “very difficult due to mining and shelling,” as Russians were on the defensive while Ukrainian troops “destroyed a lot of enemy equipment and soldiers.” The fighting lasted for a week and is ongoing in the area of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka.

Primary Russian efforts at the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions in Donetsk Oblast were focused on conducting offensive actions to establish complete control over Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and the outskirts of Avdiivka. Also, the Russians failed to regain their lost positions in the area of Staromaiorske.

Southern front

Over the past week, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in the country’s south.

Situation in Ukraine’s south as of 7 August 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

In the direction of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Ukrainian have achieved tactical success and are consolidating their positions, according to Maliar. Ukrainian troops are now facing not only minefields but also concrete fortifications on the commanding heights in the area, which “significantly complicates the advance.”

The Russian forces continued shelling the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and civilian objects in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts, actively using Lancet loitering munitions, and made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost position southeast of Novodanylivka and east of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

