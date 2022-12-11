Russian forces fire at Ukrainian emergency service rescuers near Bakhmut

Ukraine's emergency service rescuers delivering humanitarian aid to Bakhmut. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The Russian artillery shelling hit one of the cars of Ukraine’s emergency service in the vicinities of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.
The minivan of the Ukrainian emergency service rescuers was on its way to Bakhmut to deliver humanitarian aid when the Russian shelling started to pound the road to the city heavily. Fortunately, nobody was wounded. The minivan was slightly damaged but kept going.
The rescuers use this car daily to deliver humanitarian aid and water to civilians in Bakhmut, despite the heavy shelling of the Russian forces. This time, the car was transporting water and food to the residents of Bakhmut whose apartment building was hit by the Russian artillery strike last night, on 11 December. The locals gave away their own water supplies to help firefighters extinguish the fire that night after the Russian artillery shelling hit their house. Thus, rescuers planned to help the people replenish their water supplies they spent to put out the fire.
Although the the Russian shelling damaged the car, the rescuers managed to transport the much-needed water and other supplies to Bakhmut today.
