Russian forces use Bakhmut mines as staging ground for further military operations, says Ukrainian military

Russia uses the city’s mines as shelters for ammunition and supplies while converting them into field hospitals, reports Ukraine’s “Khortytsia” military grouping spokesperson.
by Olena Mukhina
27/11/2024
Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and Melitopol.
Ukrainian forces during offensive operations near Bakhmut. Photo: General Staff of Ukraine
Russian forces are using mines and shelters in the temporarily occupied city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, to store ammunition and equipment and to set up a field hospital, says Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the operational-strategic military grouping “Khortytsia,” according to UNIAN.

Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine with a pre-war population of around 70,000, was significant for its salt production and strategic location along the highway connecting Kharkiv to Rostov-on-Don in Russia. As of now, according to Ukraine’s data, only 3500 residents are staying in the city. Most people left Bakhmut, and over 204 civilians have been killed. Russia is systematically turning occupied cities, such as Bakhmut, into military bases for further offensives, utilizing civilian infrastructure and residential areas to support its military operations.

Currently, Bakhmut, occupied by Russian forces, serves as a temporary base for Russia’s 98th Airborne Division and the 3rd Army Corps of the Southern Military District, stated Voloshyn.

“The city, with its mines, has become a kind of logistical hub for the occupiers. Since there are mines, fortifications, and shelters, the enemy is using them to store ammunition, equipment, and fuel and lubricant depots,” Voloshyn explained.

He added that there is also evidence of field hospitals being established in these mines to provide medical care and treat wounded Russian soldiers.

On 20 May 2023, Bakhmut had been fully captured by Russian forces. However, during the months-long battle for the city, Russian invaders suffered devastating losses.

In particular, during its attempts to seize Bakhmut, Russia may have lost over 60,000 soldiers killed and wounded.

