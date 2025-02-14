Ukraine-Moldova unique operation “Avengers” arrests three Russian Wagner mercenaries who helped to seize Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement have announced they arrested three Moldovan nationals who fought against Ukraine as part of the Wagner Group and other Russian-backed illegal armed formations in a coordinated international operation codenamed Avengers,

According to Ukraine’s National Police, the detainees were involved in Russia’s military operations, including the capture of Bakhmut city in Donetsk Oblast, and had even received awards from the occupying forces’ military leadership. From 2014 to 2023, they participated in key battles such as the siege of Donetsk Airport and the encirclement of Debaltseve, serving in Wagner, the Somali Battalion, and other Russian-controlled units.

The Wagner Group, a Russian state-funded private military company, has been implicated in numerous war crimes in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war in February 2022. Reports from Ukrainian human rights organizations detail horrific acts, including torture, extrajudicial executions of prisoners of war, and targeted attacks on civilians.

Over 200 officers from Ukraine’s National Police, Moldova’s Interior Ministry, and Europol took part in the operation, with support from Ukraine’s military intelligence. A Virtual Command Post was established to enable real-time intelligence sharing and cross-referencing with Europol’s databases.

During the first phase of the operation, law enforcement conducted over 50 searches, seizing documents, electronic devices, and communications confirming the detainees’ involvement in Wagner and their participation in combat against Ukraine.

Moldovan prosecutors have charged the three suspects under Article 141(1) of Moldova’s Criminal Code for mercenary activities, which carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison. The court is currently determining their pre-trial measures.

Authorities have revealed that these arrests are just the beginning—Ukrainian police have identified 85 Moldovan nationals who fought for Russia. Their identities have been shared with Moldova’s law enforcement, where further investigations are underway.

Additionally, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating the involvement of foreign fighters in Russian-controlled units, including Wagner, Legion, Veterans, Redut, and Rusich. Moldova has already received intelligence on 20 of its citizens who served in these formations.

Related: