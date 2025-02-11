Support us on Patreon
Ukraine is launching “Contract 18-24”, a voluntary military service program with a $27,000 payout, aiming to attract young recruits without lowering the conscription age.
byOlena Mukhina
11/02/2025
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier during a training. Source: The 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovina Brigade
Ukraine offers high payments, free housing to lure young volunteers to 1-year military contract

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has officially launched the “Contract 18-24” initiative, a voluntary military service program for Ukrainians aged 18-24, the ministry’s press service has announced.

Currently, young people in this age group are exempt from mobilization. Although Ukraine enacted a mobilization law last spring and lowered the conscription age from 27 to 25, these measures have not significantly bolstered recruitment or replenished battlefield losses.

The initiative offers young volunteers competitive financial rewards, NATO-standard combat training, and extensive social benefits.

“‘Contract 18-24’ is not about coercion, mobilization, or obligation. It’s an opportunity to make a choice, gain combat experience, and achieve financial stability in just one year. After that, volunteers decide whether to continue their service or return to civilian life with unique prospects,” said Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The program provides a total financial package of $27,000, with $5,400 paid upfront and the remainder distributed over the service period.

Ukrainian young soldiers will receive up to $3,240 in monthly compensation, access to zero-interest mortgages, and state-funded education. Additional benefits include free medical care, dental prosthetics, and the right to travel abroad after one year of service.

Upon completing their contract, volunteers are granted a 12-month exemption from mobilization.

“We are making military service prestigious and competitive. Ukrainians who join the Defense Forces will receive top-tier training, high salaries, social guarantees, and career growth opportunities,” Umerov added.

Earlier, Pavlo Palisa, a recently appointed commander within Ukraine’s Presidential Administration, said Ukraine was exploring new conscription models, as the current system inherited from the Soviet era hinders progress.

Read more:

