Ukraine finalizes military reform offering financial incentives and training guarantees to attract 18-25 year olds, addressing mobilization challenges with new recruitment model. 
byOlena Mukhina
24/01/2025
Ukrainian soldiers during a training. Source: The 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovina Brigade
Ukraine plans reform to draw 18-25 year olds to its armed forces

Ukraine is in the final stages of developing a draft reform to attract 18–25-year-old men and women into the ranks of its armed forces, according to the Associated Press.

Currently, young people in this age group are exempt from mobilization. Although Ukraine enacted a mobilization law last spring and lowered the conscription age from 27 to 25, these measures have not significantly bolstered recruitment or replenished battlefield losses.

Pavlo Palisa, a recently appointed commander within the Presidential Administration, revealed details about the new reform aimed at strengthening the country’s combat forces.

He stated that Ukraine is exploring new conscription models, as the current system inherited from the Soviet era hinders progress. One proposed initiative, described by Palisa as an “honest contract,” includes financial incentives, clear training guarantees, and measures to foster dialogue between soldiers and their commanders. The plan is designed to attract primarily 18-25-year-olds, who are currently exempt from mobilization, as well as Ukrainians eligible for deferrals or previously discharged under the mobilization law.

According to Palisa, this initiative is nearing completion and could address calls from both the Biden and Trump administrations for Ukraine to expand its military by further lowering the conscription age.

“As of now, my view is that we need to start an open dialogue with society. Because the defense of the state is not only the responsibility of the Armed Forces. It is the duty of every Ukrainian citizen, and it is their obligation,” said Palisa.

He claims that his department, in collaboration with the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Defense, is analyzing the reasons why mobilization efforts have not been successful.

“We actually have a huge mobilization resource. In my opinion, at the moment, it is greater than what we currently need to address certain tasks on the frontline. The mechanism we currently have does not allow us to be as effective as we could be,” added Palisa.

Earlier, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi highlighted the need for Ukraine to prepare not only for defense but also for future offensives.

Commenting on the Kurk Operation, he noted that the success of this counteroffensive provided a crucial morale boost for Ukrainian troops and society, offering hope for further advances.

