Fox News: Trump believes Russia is stalling peace talks, considering new sanctions

The Trump administration may target Russia’s “shadow fleet,” as 70% of Russia’s illicit oil sales comes through use of their shadow fleet, a source told to Fox News.
byMaria Tril
02/04/2025
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, on 28 February 2025. Credit: AP/Ben Curtis
President Donald Trump is growing frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin over what he perceives as deliberate delays in ceasefire negotiations regarding Ukraine, a Fox News host Jacqui Heinrich said on X, citing a source.

“A source familiar with the discussions tells FOX President Trump is frustrated with Putin, and believes Russia is ‘slow-rolling comprehensive ceasefire talks’,” she wrote.

The White House is reportedly examining options for increased pressure on Russia. Current sanctions enforcement is described as minimal, with the source characterizing it as only “level 3 out of 10.”

Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich said that the administration is particularly focused on Russia’s “shadow fleet” that transports oil through the Baltic Sea. According to the source, this fleet represents a vulnerable target for enhanced enforcement measures.

“Most of the fleet is already sanctioned, and 70% of Russia’s illicit oil sales comes through use of their shadow fleet,”  the Fox News host said.

The White House press secretary has confirmed Trump’s dissatisfaction with recent statements from leaders of both Russia and Ukraine, though did not specify which remarks triggered the president’s concern.

Trump previously expressed anger over Putin’s comments questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy and suggesting external administration for Ukraine. The US president threatened secondary tariffs on Russian oil exports if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire soon.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has acknowledged US proposals regarding Ukraine but stated they cannot accept them “as is.” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the American position does not address what Russia considers the root causes of the conflict and does not call on Kyiv to “end the war.”

