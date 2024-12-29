ISW: Russia moves closer to delisting Taliban from terrorist organizations

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on 28 December that enables the Russian government to remove organizations from its official list of banned terrorist organizations, ISW reports.

ISW previously noted that Russian authorities had been preparing legal mechanisms to remove the Taliban from the terrorist organization list, with Putin’s latest decree likely representing one of the final steps in this process.

According to Russian military bloggers cited by ISW, the decree will help Russia build closer ties with the Taliban. One milblogger claimed that the Taliban has shown commitment to bringing peace to Afghanistan, which could create new trade opportunities for Russia.

The decree also establishes legal grounds for removing other organizations, including Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), from the banned list “as part of Russia’s efforts to develop positive relations with the HTS-led interim government in Syria and secure guarantees for the continued operations of Russia’s military bases in Syria,” ISW wrote.

In October, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation offered the following explanation for Russia’s decision to remove the Taliban from its terrorist organizations list:

In May, Putin emphasized the need to “build relations with the Taliban,” acknowledging them as Afghanistan’s de facto rulers.

The Taliban are infamous for repression, women’s rights violations, executions, and past support for Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 attacks in the US.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Russia has invited them to economic forums and signed agreements, aiming to expand its influence in Central Asia as a “guarantor of security” after the US withdrawal.

Russia sees Afghanistan as a transit hub for gas exports to India and goods to Pakistani ports, bypassing anti-Russian sanctions.

