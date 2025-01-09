Eng
Esp

Russia paid Taliban to target US troops in Afghanistan in 2016-2019, investigation reveals

Russian GRU intelligence agency reportedly offered $200,000 for each US soldier killed, transferring funds via Afghan couriers who operated under the cover of gemstone trading.
byYuri Zoria
09/01/2025
2 minute read
russia paid taliban target troops afghanistan 2016-2019 investigation reveals illustration insider file-4464efa2ca7374cc77563f8a8d328a2b russian publication has released investigative report alleging russia's gru military intelligence agency other afghan insurgents killing coalition soldiers
Illustration by The Insider.
Russia paid Taliban to target US troops in Afghanistan in 2016-2019, investigation reveals

The Russian publication The Insider has released an investigative report alleging that Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency paid the Taliban and other Afghan insurgents for killing US and coalition soldiers. Payments reportedly averaged $200,000 for each US soldier killed. Funds were reportedly funneled through a covert network of Afghan couriers operating under the guise of a gemstone trading company.

Afghan and US intelligence agencies had prior evidence of Russian involvement, but lacked specific details about GRU operatives until now. The Insider collaborated with Der Spiegel to uncover the extended scope of Russian operations in Afghanistan. The US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan in 2021, with Taliban quickly taking control of the country.

According to The Insider, these couriers were granted Russian documents and asylum after completing their missions. Investigators also identified specific GRU officers managing the operation, including figures linked to prior high-profile Russian operations, such as the Skripal poisoning in the UK and sabotage attacks in the EU.

The report highlights attacks on US and Afghan forces from 2016 to 2019, including the December 2019 truck bombing at Bagram Airfield and the March 2019 assault on Shorab Camp. These incidents caused significant casualties and damages, furthering Russia’s alleged aim to destabilize US operations.

Former Afghan officials revealed to The Insider that GRU initially supported Taliban efforts through intermediaries like Iran before establishing direct ties. These connections expanded to include payments for attacks, recruitment of Taliban operatives, and arms supplies.

Key figures in the scheme include the Azizi family.

Rahmatullah Azizi, born in 1978, was a prominent figure in the Azizi family and a suspect identified by the Afghan Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) for organizing the reward scheme. Unlike other family members, he escaped arrest by fleeing to Russia before the 2019 operation was exposed.

Azizi and other couriers reportedly received GRU-issued passports and frequently traveled between Russia and Afghanistan. The report also implicates senior GRU officers such as General Ivan Kasyanenko and Colonel Aleksei Arkhipov.

The allegations align with past intelligence leaks, including a 2020 US report on Russia’s covert rewards program for Taliban attacks.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts