Eng
Esp

Taliban becomes Russia’s top flour buyer

Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, became Russia’s largest flour importer in 2024, doubling its purchases as Moscow deepened ties with the regime.
byOrysia Hrudka
11/01/2025
2 minute read
grain
Credit: BILLIONPHOTOS.COM – STOCK.ADOBE.COM
Taliban becomes Russia’s top flour buyer

Afghanistan, now under the rule of the Taliban, became the largest importer of Russian flour in 2024, doubling its purchases compared to the previous year.

This was reported by Russia’s state agricultural export agency, Agroexport, as cited by Reuters.

The surge in imports coincided with Russia’s efforts to strengthen its ties with the Taliban government. Last month, Moscow took another step toward recognizing the Taliban regime when the Russian parliament voted in favor of legislation that could remove the group from its list of banned terrorist organizations.

According to Agroexport’s preliminary estimates, Afghanistan purchased Russian flour worth nearly $80 million in 2024, double the figure recorded in 2023. Afghanistan relies heavily on imported flour due to insufficient domestic production capacity to meet its internal demand.

Overall, Russia’s exports of wheat and wheat-rye flour reached $300 million last year, reflecting a 3% increase in value and a 7% rise in volume, according to the export watchdog.

China and Turkmenistan were also among the top three importers of Russian flour.

Russia has also committed to accepting labor migrants from Afghanistan, providing job opportunities in certain regions of the country, according to the Moscow Times.

Russia has been accused of leveraging food supplies as a geopolitical tool. Reports indicate that Russian forces have looted Ukrainian grain worth up to $1 billion, redirecting these supplies to international markets to fund its wartime activities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts