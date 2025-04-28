Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi sings for Trump to support Ukraine and “crush the evil empire”

Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman released a musical appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to support Ukraine in achieving “a just and lasting peace.”

The US is currently pursuing to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, however the negotiations have stalled as Ukraine opposed the Russian maximalist demands, including a NATO membership ban, recognition of annexed territories (Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia), Ukraine’s neutral status, lifting sanctions, and return of frozen assets.

The three-minute video begins with footage documenting the Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April that killed 13 people. The clip continues with imagery showing the aftermath of other Russian bombardments, including the Palm Sunday attack on Sumy that claimed 35 lives.

Performing in English, Rabbi Asman directly addresses the US president with pointed lyrics about the war.

“Donald Trump, it’s time to fight in the name of light,” he sings, adding that “the tsar’s throne is built on fear and hate.”

The rabbi’s message culminates with a clear call to action: “It’s time to crush the evil empire,” referring to Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine.

The adopted son of Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi, Matisyahu (Motia) Samborsky, was killed in action on the frontlines fighting for Ukraine.

This musical appeal follows recent diplomatic efforts by Rabbi Asman, who invited President Trump’s spiritual advisor, Mark Burns, to visit Ukraine.

Pastor Burns reversed his opposition to US military aid for Ukraine after visiting war-torn areas like Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka in March 2025.

Witnessing mass civilian casualties, destroyed religious sites, and evidence of Russian atrocities, Burns called for increased military support (including tanks, F-35s, and anti-air weapons), dismissed claims of religious suppression in Ukraine as false, and condemned Vladimir Putin as “pure evil” for targeting civilians.

He framed the war as a humanitarian issue transcending partisan politics and urged fellow Republicans to recognize Ukraine’s urgent need for ammunition over financial aid.

In April, Rabbi Azman also met with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro during Shapiro’s visit to Ukraine to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.