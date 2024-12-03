According to a CNN report on 3 December, Ukrainian forces are desperately holding their ground in Russia’s Kursk Oblast against relentless Russian assaults. CNN interviewed a unit commander with Ukraine’s 225th assault battalion, Oleksandr, who described Russian tactics of frontal assaults and urged US President-elect Donald Trump to honor Washington’s commitments under the Budapest Memorandum.

Ukraine’s August incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast was a tactical success but strained resources, contributing to Russia’s eastern front gains. Supporters argue the operation gave Kyiv vital leverage for future peace talks, potentially initiated by US President-elect Donald Trump, and highlight the need to hold the region at least into spring.

Regarding the Russian repeated high-casualty assaults in Kursk Oblast, Oleksandr noted:

“They send groups, and almost no one remains alive. And the next day, the groups go again. The next Russians, it seems, do not know what happened to the previous Russians. They go there, into the unknown. No one tells them anything about it, and no one comes back,” he said.

The fighting has been intense, with Ukrainian troops under constant bombardment, often working without sleep for days. Ukrainian officials have admitted that nearly 40% of the territory they captured in the late summer has been recaptured by Russian forces. Despite mounting losses, advocates argue that their surprise incursion into Kursk has provided Kyiv with important leverage for potential future peace negotiations, especially if figures like Trump push for talks.

Asked about his message for Trump, Oleksandr urged the West to honor the security guarantees made to Ukraine under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. In this agreement, Russia, the UK, and the US promised protection in exchange for Ukraine giving up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons.

“You took away our nuclear weapons? You promised us your [protection],” Oleksandr said. “Keep your word. We’re being slaughtered, and you’re still trying to play games, to defend your interests. You had to give everything you could to end this war in two days. Who will believe the words of the US or England, who are pissing themselves in front of Russia? Pardon my English,” he said laughing, in explanation of his profanity.

Oleksandr’s unit faces a mixture of Russian troops, including well-trained paratroopers, Chechens, and African mercenaries, but so far no confirmed sightings of North Korean soldiers.

