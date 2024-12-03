Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine won’t accept anything less than NATO membership after failed Budapest Memorandum

Kyiv urges NATO signatories, including the US and UK, to provide clear, binding security guarantees in light of Russia’s aggression.
byYuri Zoria
03/12/2024
2 minute read
icbm underground silo destroyed ukraine under budapest memorandum september 1998 file destroyed-missile-launch-facility
ICBM underground silo destroyed in Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum, September 1998. File photo.
Ukraine won’t accept anything less than NATO membership after failed Budapest Memorandum

On 3 December, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement marking the 30th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum, reinforcing Ukraine’s unwavering demand for full NATO membership as the only security guarantee, rejecting all alternatives. This statement comes ahead of the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting on 3–4 December in Brussels.

The Budapest Memorandum, signed on 5 December 1994, was intended to provide Ukraine with security guarantees in exchange for renouncing its nuclear weapons, the third-largest arsenal in the world at the time. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia, with the understanding that the signatories would ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, the Memorandum failed to prevent Russia’s aggression. In 2014, Russia, a signatory and supposed guarantor, violated the agreement by annexing Crimea and instigating armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, which escalated into a full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry stressed that Russia’s actions, particularly its disregard for the Budapest Memorandum, have undermined the very principles of nuclear disarmament and global security. The failure of the Memorandum has not only endangered Ukraine’s security but has had a destabilizing impact globally, particularly in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s Ministry emphasized that NATO membership is the only feasible response to Russian aggression.

We are convinced that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine, as well as a deterrent to further Russian aggression against Ukraine and other states, is Ukraine’s full membership in NATO. With the bitter experience of the Budapest Memorandum behind us, we will not accept any alternatives, surrogates or substitutes for Ukraine’s full membership in NATO,” the Ministry said.

Ukraine called on the US, UK, France, China, and other NATO signatories to provide binding security guarantees to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s demand for NATO membership comes amid a growing realization that the Budapest Memorandum has failed to prevent aggression from nuclear states and has left Ukraine vulnerable. Ukrainian officials believe NATO membership is the only way to restore confidence in nuclear disarmament and uphold international law. The statement concluded by calling for NATO to take concrete steps towards Ukraine’s accession to the alliance to counter Russian blackmail and to preserve global security.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts