British troops sent to Ukraine will be stationed away from the frontlines and concentrate on training Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, according to The Telegraph.

This comes amid ongoing discussions about the “coalition of the willing,” an initiative created by Ukraine’s partners in March 2025, designed as an alternative to immediate NATO membership. The coalition aims to bolster Ukraine’s security and ensure a lasting peace amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Meanwhile, Russia strongly opposed proposals for European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, framing such deployments as direct NATO aggression and a threat to its interests.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously described the “coalition of the willing” as including British “troops on the ground and planes in the sky,” suggesting a more direct deterrent role.

The peacekeeping contingent is expected to include “over 10,000 military personnel,” according to Starmer, with forces primarily from the United Kingdom and France.

Defense Minister John Healey clarified the role of UK forces in Ukraine, stating:

“We expect these objectives to be focused on building modern and capable Armed Forces of Ukraine, rather than conducting combat operations,” the Defense Secretary said, according to The Telegraph.

The Defense Secretary also rejected calls to exempt UK soldiers deployed to Ukraine from the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), despite concerns about potential Russian “lawfare.”

The worries include cases when Russia might provoke incidents and then file claims to undermine UK forces.

“We expect the highest standards of our service personnel and rightly hold them to account if they fall short of these expectations,” Healey wrote. “Where the UK undertakes military action it complies fully with UK and international law.”

Healey’s letter stated that the UK and France were leading the coalition “to support the US in establishing a just and lasting peace” and that he was providing updates to the White House alongside the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary.

“We have been clear that US support is crucial, but we are also clear that Europe must take responsibility for our security,” the Defense Secretary concluded.

During a 10 April NATO meeting in Brussels, bringing together approximately 30 nations, UK Defense Minister announced that only six countries, including the UK, France, and Baltic states, had so far committed to deploy their troops to Ukraine.

While the Trump administration refuses to deploy troops, it privately signaled openness to providing intelligence and logistical aid

Starmer emphasized the importance of this support, while British officials downplayed reports of scaled-back deployment plans and highlighted ongoing preparations for a potential ceasefire by summer.