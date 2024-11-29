Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK troops may aid Ukraine border defense under potential ceasefire, Boris Johnson says

Former UK PM proposes British troops support potential European peacekeeping forces to strengthen security guarantees against Russian threats.
byYuri Zoria
29/11/2024
2 minute read
Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson
Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
UK troops may aid Ukraine border defense under potential ceasefire, Boris Johnson says

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph on 28 November, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that British troops could play a crucial role in maintaining peace along Ukraine’s border as part of a potential future ceasefire agreement.

The inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump on 20 January is expected to accelerate discussions on ending or rather freezing Russia’s war in Ukraine. Trump previously claimed he could end the war in a day, though without details. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Trump as “intelligent” and ready for dialogue but reiterated demands for Ukraine to abandon NATO aspirations and cede four regions, terms Kyiv has consistently rejected.

Johnson emphasized that while he does not support sending combat troops to directly confront Russian forces, he believes multinational European peacekeeping forces are essential.

“I cannot see that such a European operation could possibly happen without the British,” he stated.

The former Conservative leader stressed the importance of clear security guarantees for Ukraine. He suggested that one potential option would be Ukraine joining NATO, which would provide Article 5 protection – a mutual defense clause, meaning an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

However, Johnson acknowledged that many NATO countries are hesitant about fast-tracking Ukraine’s membership. As an alternative, he proposed having troops from NATO countries provide security as part of a United Nations Peacekeeping Force, which would offer similar protections.

Speaking about the UK’s historical responsibility, Johnson referenced the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, where Britain, Russia, and the US provided security guarantees to Ukraine in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.

“We collaborated with the Russians in 1994 and deprived the Ukrainians of nuclear weapons,” he said, arguing that the UK is “morally responsible” for Ukraine’s current predicament.

Johnson also criticized the current approach to supporting Ukraine, claiming that Western countries have been “allowing them to fight with one hand tied behind their backs,” implying restrictions and insufficient Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

According to The Telegraph, Boris Johnson said London took “far too long [to] break the taboo” on transferring Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine – it occurred in May 2023, more than a year into Russia’s all-out war, and the accompanying policy permission to fire the weapons into Russia – which occurred only this month.

The former UK PM expressed disappointment with the new Labor government’s support, suggesting they are no longer viewed as Ukraine’s “number one European champion.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts