Putin threatened to kill UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson claims

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his interview with BBC.

The Guardian/Screenshot

The former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson confessed in a BBC documentary that Russia’s President threatened to kill him during a phone call back in February 2022, the Guardian reported.

Boris Johnson claimed that Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike shortly before the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but with a missile it would only take a minute,” the former UK Prime Minister quoted Putin. “I think from the very relaxed tone he was taking, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate,” Johnson added.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, hurried up to deny that Russia’s President threatened to send a missile to hit Britain. Peskov told reporters that what Johnson said was not true, or “more precisely, a lie.”

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: boris johnson, Great Britain, Putin, Russia-UK relations, Ukraine