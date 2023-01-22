Ukraine can win this war in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and ex-PM of the UK Johnson in Kyiv on 22 January 2023. Photo by Ukraine's President Office.

Ukraine can win the war against Russia this year, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the meeting with students and teachers of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy visited the event together with the former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson, who arrived in Kyiv earlier today.

“I really want Ukraine to win this year. Of course, there are many factors that we cannot control, but everything is up to us. We cannot lose our resilience. If we lose it, the war will become longer. We will win anyway, but the pace with which we move toward victory depends on two key factors. First of all, the strength inside all of us is the most important thing. Secondly, the strength outside, which is the support of our partners,” Zelenskyy said. “Certainly, if we slow down, it may take more time to win, but we are moving toward victory, that’s for sure.”

Ukraine’s President rejected all the statements about a partial victory for Ukraine when Russia remains in control of certain occupied territories. Boris Johnson claimed that Ukraine’s allies would help to put this war to an end in 2023. Johnson added that Ukraine should get all the weapons needed for its victory on the battlefield, including tanks.

“I am proud that the UK is the first country to provide Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. I expect tanks from other countries too. We also need to arm the Ukrainian people with fighter jets,” Johnson said.

