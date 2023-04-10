Germany sends Ukraine more engineering vehicles, trucks, drones, ammunition

The German Government’s website has updated the page featuring the list of the military aid items supplied to Ukraine. Five new items emerged or were updated on the list:

4 DACHS armored engineer vehicles (previously: 3)

60 Zetros trucks (previously: 52)

42 mobile antenna mast systems (previously: 34)

32 reconnaissance drones (previously: 26)

83,520 rounds of 40mm ammunition (previously: 60,000)

All five items are marked as “deliveries from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building.”

The Dachs is an armored engineering vehicle based on the Leopard 1 tank chassis, previously Germany supplied three of those:

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is an off-road truck for extreme operations:

The site provided no specific information regarding other matériel.

Germany has been among the leaders in providing financial, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Germany