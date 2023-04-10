Germany sends Ukraine more engineering vehicles, trucks, drones, ammunition

Latest news Ukraine

The German Government’s website has updated the page featuring the list of the military aid items supplied to Ukraine. Five new items emerged or were updated on the list:

  • 4 DACHS armored engineer vehicles (previously: 3)
  • 60 Zetros trucks (previously: 52)
  • 42 mobile antenna mast systems (previously: 34)
  • 32 reconnaissance drones (previously: 26)
  • 83,520 rounds of 40mm ammunition (previously: 60,000)

All five items are marked as “deliveries from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building.”

The Dachs is an armored engineering vehicle based on the Leopard 1 tank chassis, previously Germany supplied three of those:

The Bunderwehr’s Pionierpanzer Dachs engineering vehicle.Photo: Source. ~

The Bunderwehr’s Pionierpanzer Dachs engineering vehicle.
Photo: Source.

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is an off-road truck for extreme operations:

The Bundeswehr’s Mercedes-Benz Zetros truck. Photo: Flickr/pzbrig15 ~

The Bundeswehr’s Mercedes-Benz Zetros truck. Photo: Flickr/pzbrig15

The site provided no specific information regarding other matériel.

Germany has been among the leaders in providing financial, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags