Germany transfers three Leopard 1 tank based engineering vehicles to Ukraine

The Bunderwehr's Pionierpanzer Dachs engineering vehicle.
Photo: Source

The German Government’s website has updated the page featuring the list of the military aid items supplied to Ukraine. Four new items emerged on the list:

  • 3 Pionierpanzer Dachs military engineering vehicles built on the Leopard 1 tank’s chassis;
  • 100 MG3 machine guns for the Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and Dachs engineering vehicles (previously: 30);
  • Spare parts for Leopard 2 and Marder;
  • 90 drone sensors (previously: 60).

