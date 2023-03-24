Germany transfers three Leopard 1 tank based engineering vehicles to Ukraine

The Bunderwehr's Pionierpanzer Dachs engineering vehicle.
Photo: Source.
The German Government’s website has updated the page featuring the list of the military aid items supplied to Ukraine. Four new items emerged on the list:
- 3 Pionierpanzer Dachs military engineering vehicles built on the Leopard 1 tank’s chassis;
- 100 MG3 machine guns for the Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and Dachs engineering vehicles (previously: 30);
- Spare parts for Leopard 2 and Marder;
- 90 drone sensors (previously: 60).
