Sweden allocates new USD 338-million aid package for Ukraine that includes air defense

It was stated by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram.

The new ‘winter package’ of assistance from the Government of Sweden, totaling about USD 338 million and including, in particular, air defense systems, is a significant contribution to Ukraine’s resilience and victory,” Shmyhal wrote.

With Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, they discussed the support needed to restore the energy infrastructure of Ukraine after recent Russian missile attacks.

Swedish transformers, generators and other equipment are already helping to restore the Ukrainian energy system,” Shmyhal wrote.

Ukrane’s Prime Minister also said that Sweden also joined the initiative of the President of Ukraine Grain from Ukraine, allocating 10 million euros for the purchase of Ukrainian grain for countries in Asia and Africa.

Ukraine launches initiative to feed African countries on Holodomor commemoration day

