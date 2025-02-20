Support us on Patreon
Lithuania transfers sights with thermal imagers to Ukraine

Over this year, the country plans to address Ukraine’s most urgent needs – air defense, ammunition, drones, and jammers.
byYuri Zoria
20/02/2025
2 minute read
lithuanian flag foreground gediminas castle tower vilnius unn
Lithuanian flag in the foreground of the Gediminas Castle Tower in Vilnius. Photo via UNN.
Lithuania has delivered a new batch of military assistance to Ukraine that includes trucks, thermal imaging sights, and additional aid for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense reported on 19 February.

Like other Baltic nations, Lithuania has been one of Ukraine’s largest supporters in terms of aid relative to GDP. Lithuania has provided military assistance worth over €769 million to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, with total long-term support exceeding €1.5 billion.

The assistance is part of an €80 million package that Lithuania agreed to during last week’s Ramstein format meeting of the nations, providing Ukraine with military aid amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Major directions of assistance this year are planned to be for urgent needs (air defense, ammunition, drones, drone jamming equipment) while simultaneously developing the Lithuanian defense industry and support to Ukraine’s defense industry by financing weaponry production in Ukraine,” the Ministry of National Defense stated.

Lithuania will also contribute to the Capability Coalition for Demining that it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other capability coalitions of which it is a member. The Ministry added that military assistance will be transferred via international funds and collective initiatives, while medical rehabilitation aid for injured Ukrainian troops and training for Ukrainian military personnel will continue.

