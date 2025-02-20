Lithuania transfers sights with thermal imagers to Ukraine

Lithuania has delivered a new batch of military assistance to Ukraine that includes trucks, thermal imaging sights, and additional aid for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense reported on 19 February.
The assistance is part of an €80 million package that Lithuania agreed to during last week’s Ramstein format meeting of the nations, providing Ukraine with military aid amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
“Major directions of assistance this year are planned to be for urgent needs (air defense, ammunition, drones, drone jamming equipment) while simultaneously developing the Lithuanian defense industry and support to Ukraine’s defense industry by financing weaponry production in Ukraine,” the Ministry of National Defense stated.
Lithuania will also contribute to the Capability Coalition for Demining that it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other capability coalitions of which it is a member. The Ministry added that military assistance will be transferred via international funds and collective initiatives, while medical rehabilitation aid for injured Ukrainian troops and training for Ukrainian military personnel will continue.
