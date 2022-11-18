Swedish Parliament supported military aid package for Ukraine worth 284 mn USD

On 17 November, the Swedish parliament Riksdag decided to give the government the authority to donate defense equipment to Ukraine to a value of no more than 3,007,800,000 Swedish krona ($284 million) in 2022, according to the decision published on the Parliament’s website.
The aid package will comprise air defense systems and ammunition to them, personnel all-terrain vehicles, personal equipment including winter gear and body armor, aiming devices, tents, and masking nets.
