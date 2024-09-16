Latvia to donate British-made CVR-T armored vehicles to Ukraine

Latvia has announced its decision to supply Ukraine with CVR(T) armored reconnaissance vehicles, previously purchased from Great Britain. The Latvian Ministry of Defense’s Press Department confirmed this move, although the exact number of vehicles to be transferred remains undisclosed due to operational security considerations, Delfi reports.

Latvia and other Baltic States are among the largest supporters of Ukraine, considering aid per capita. Beyond military aid, Latvia provides substantial humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, focusing on children, women, and supplying generators and solar panels to homes. Latvia has a particular focus on aiding Chernihiv Oblast, offering support to civilians affected by the war.

This donation is part of Latvia’s ongoing commitment to support Ukraine militarily. The Ministry of Defense had previously reported that Latvia would provide military assistance to Ukraine annually until at least 2026, amounting to 0.25% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Latvia has already provided Ukraine with a wide range of armaments and equipment, including helicopters and self-propelled howitzers that were previously acquired from Austria.

The CVR(T) vehicles in question were initially procured through a contract signed with Great Britain in 2014. This agreement included a total of 123 armored vehicle units, of which 116 were modernized and seven were left without major overhaul for mechanic training purposes. The first vehicles were delivered to Latvia in the autumn of 2015. In 2019, Latvia signed another contract with Great Britain for the acquisition of additional vehicles.

This summer, Latvia’s Defense Minister Andris Sprūds stated that the procurement of infantry fighting vehicles for the Latvian Army to replace the CVR-Ts is in the final phase of the selection process, according to Delfi.

