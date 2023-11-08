Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Blinken says US to continue providing aid for Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
08/11/2023
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves his signature on the Ukrainian flag in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 7. Brendan Smialowski/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves his signature on the Ukrainian flag in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on 7 September, 2023. Source: Brendan Smialowski/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has affirmed US steadfast support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, outlining a clear strategy for providing assistance for the country.

“Russia started the war in Ukraine and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States has a clear way forward:

Help Ukraine defend itself. Support the Ukrainian people. Hold Russia accountable,” the official wrote on X. 

On 7 November, top officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration called on Congress to approve $11.8 billion in budgetary support for Ukraine.

Reuters: US Senate Democrats block bill on split aid package to Ukraine and Israel

In a joint letter, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power explained that direct budget aid for Ukraine is critical to its battlefield success.

Read more: 

