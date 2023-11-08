Blinken says US to continue providing aid for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has affirmed US steadfast support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, outlining a clear strategy for providing assistance for the country.

“Russia started the war in Ukraine and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States has a clear way forward: Help Ukraine defend itself. Support the Ukrainian people. Hold Russia accountable,” the official wrote on X.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 8, 2023

On 7 November, top officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration called on Congress to approve $11.8 billion in budgetary support for Ukraine.

In a joint letter, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power explained that direct budget aid for Ukraine is critical to its battlefield success.

