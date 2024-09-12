Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Latvia to provide Patria AMVs and drones to Ukraine in 2025

Latvian PM announced a €40 million military aid package for Ukraine, including Patria AMVs, drones, ammunition, and training for 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Latvia pledges continued support, allocating 0.25% of GDP annually for military aid.
byYuri Zoria
12/09/2024
2 minute read
latvia provide patria amvs drones ukraine 2025 finnish-made amv swedish army 2015 commons/jorchr 1056px-pansarterrängbil_360_revinge_2015-7
Finnish-made Patria AMV of the Swedish Army. 2015. Illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons/Jorchr.
Latvia to provide Patria AMVs and drones to Ukraine in 2025

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced a new military aid package worth approximately €40 million for Ukraine during her first visit to Kyiv on 11 September. This marks Latvia’s third military aid package to Ukraine this year amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Siliņa, along with other world leaders, attended the international Crimea Platform summit in Kyiv, which aims to keep the international spotlight on Russia’s crimes and the occupation of Crimea that began ten years ago.

The aid package, set for delivery in 2025, will include Patria armored personnel carriers, drones, ammunition supplies, individual equipment for soldiers, and training for 4,000 Ukrainian defenders. Siliņa stated that Latvia plans to train a similar number of Ukrainian soldiers in 2025 as well.

During the visit, Siliņa reaffirmed Latvia’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, pledging to allocate 0.25% of its GDP annually for military aid, which amounts to more than €100 million per year. The total support for Ukraine in 2024 is expected to exceed €200 million.

In addition to military aid, Latvia continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian civilians, including support for children affected by the war, women, and the provision of generators and solar panels for homes. The country is also focusing on aiding Chernihiv Oblast.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts