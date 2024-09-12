Latvia to provide Patria AMVs and drones to Ukraine in 2025

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced a new military aid package worth approximately €40 million for Ukraine during her first visit to Kyiv on 11 September. This marks Latvia’s third military aid package to Ukraine this year amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Siliņa, along with other world leaders, attended the international Crimea Platform summit in Kyiv, which aims to keep the international spotlight on Russia’s crimes and the occupation of Crimea that began ten years ago.

The aid package, set for delivery in 2025, will include Patria armored personnel carriers, drones, ammunition supplies, individual equipment for soldiers, and training for 4,000 Ukrainian defenders. Siliņa stated that Latvia plans to train a similar number of Ukrainian soldiers in 2025 as well.

During the visit, Siliņa reaffirmed Latvia’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, pledging to allocate 0.25% of its GDP annually for military aid, which amounts to more than €100 million per year. The total support for Ukraine in 2024 is expected to exceed €200 million.

In addition to military aid, Latvia continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian civilians, including support for children affected by the war, women, and the provision of generators and solar panels for homes. The country is also focusing on aiding Chernihiv Oblast.

