Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged India and Pakistan to avoid actions that could further destabilize the South Asian region.
07/05/2025
Pakistani Rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian forces lower their national flags during a parade on Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day, at the Pakistan-India check-point at Wagah border near Lahore, 2020. Credit: Mohsin Raza/Reuters.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry calls India and Pakistan for diplomatic dialogue in their conflict

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and pursue diplomatic dialogue amid escalating tensions between the two nations, according to a statement published on the ministry’s website.

“In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, we call on both parties to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue. It is important to avoid actions that could worsen the security situation in the South Asian region, and work toward peaceful resolution of disputes,” the ministry said.

Ukrainian diplomats emphasized they will closely monitor developments and “continue to support international initiatives and efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in South Asia.”

The conflict began with a terrorist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region on 22 April, when militants opened fire on tourists, killing 26 people – one Nepalese citizen and 25 Indian citizens.

Following the attack, cross-border shooting continued for approximately two weeks along the India-Pakistan border, with each side accusing the other of provocations.

The situation escalated significantly when Indian armed forces officially launched Operation Sindur 7 on May, targeting nine facilities in Pakistan and “Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir” that were allegedly planning terrorist attacks against India. Indian officials noted that Pakistani military facilities were not targets of these strikes.

Pakistan’s army chief said that 26 people died as a result of India’s strikes. Indian police, meanwhile, reported that Pakistani shelling of Indian Kashmir left 10 dead and 48 injured.

Ukraine has stated it “actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region” and advocates for “immediate de-escalation of tensions.”

India maintains a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, calling for peaceful dialogue and respecting sovereignty. It refrains from condemning Russia or joining sanctions, balancing its strategic ties with both Russia and the West.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Kyiv on 23 August 2024, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since Ukraine’s independence. Modi had a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where they discussed bilateral ties, economic cooperation, and peace efforts related to the Russia-Ukraine war.

