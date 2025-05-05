Pakistan faces ammunition shortages amid tensions with India due to large underground exports to Ukraine

Amid potential conflict with India, Pakistan is grappling with a critical shortage of artillery ammunition due to alleged large-scale exports to Ukraine and Israel, according to Indian media outlets, citing intelligence sources.

. Kashmir has remained a contested region between India and Pakistan since the 1947 partition of British India, with the two nations having fought three wars over the territory. The most recent conflict occurred in 1999, following nuclear tests by both countries. The artillery shortage comes amid heightened tensions following an 22 April attack in the Pahalgam area of Indian-administered Kashmir. A group called Kashmir Resistance claimed responsibility for the assault on a tourist village, resulting in 26 fatalities. The group cited dissatisfaction with the resettlement of over 85,000 outsiders in the region as their motivation. India has accused Pakistan of supporting the militants responsible, a claim Pakistan denies

Sources within Indian intelligence indicate that Pakistan’s current ammunition stockpiles would only sustain high-intensity combat operations for approximately four days.

This depletion stems from extensive exports to conflict zones, particularly Ukraine and Israel, according to ANI News and Lokhma Times.

Pakistani ammunition factories became undisclosed suppliers to Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion, Indian media reports. Between February and March 2023, Pakistan shipped 42,000 122mm rockets for Grad BM-21 systems, 60,000 155mm howitzer shells, and an additional 130,000 122mm rockets to Ukraine, generating $364 million in revenue.

This ammunition transfer has reportedly left Pakistan’s key weapons systems, including M109 howitzers and Grad rocket systems, without adequate ammunition supplies.

Where does Ukraine get artillery shells?

Besides Pakistan, Ukraine receives artillery shells from the European Union, promising 2 million artillery shells by 2026, with two-thirds already delivered ahead of schedule.

These shells come from both EU domestic production and external suppliers, including South Korean and South African defense firms.

Czechia leads a significant independent multinational initiative, supplying over 1.5 million shells in 2024 and expecting to deliver 1.8 million more in 2025.

This effort, supported by around 20 countries including Canada, Norway, and Denmark, aims to address Ukraine’s ammunition shortages and has already delivered 400,000 shells this year.

Ukraine also produces a large number of artillery shells domestically, with current annual production around 2.5 million shells and plans to fully meet its artillery needs through domestic production by 2025.