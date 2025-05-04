Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s getting 3 million shells—half from the Czechs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine expects to receive up to three million artillery shells from international partners in 2025, with 1.8 million of these supplied through a Czech-led initiative.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Prague alongside Czech President Petr Pavel, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the Czech Republic’s support, stating, “Last year, you [Czech Republic] provided substantial assistance with artillery shells, and we expect this year’s cooperation to be just as effective.”

The Czech initiative, launched in 2024, aims to procure large-caliber ammunition for Ukraine, addressing shortages caused by delays in other military aid. As of April 2025, the initiative had delivered 400,000 shells, with plans to supply up to 1.8 million by the end of the year.

This multinational effort has garnered support from approximately 20 countries, including Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and others. The initiative has significantly improved Ukraine’s artillery capabilities, narrowing the shell ratio from 1-to-10 in Russia’s favor to 1-to-2.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s allies are committed to providing substantial military support, countering Russian assistance from countries like North Korea. He also mentioned plans to meet with Czech defense companies on 5 May to discuss further cooperation.

The Czech Republic has been a key supporter of Ukraine since the onset of Russia’s invasion in 2022, leading initiatives to supply essential military aid. In 2024, the Czech-led effort delivered approximately 1.5 million artillery shells to Ukraine.