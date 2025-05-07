Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Nuclear deterrence: Expert compares India-Pakistan conflict with Russia’s war against Ukraine

India and Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals hold back the threat of full-scale war.
byOlena Mukhina
07/05/2025
3 minute read
telegraph ukraine prepares life after aid drone warfare domestic arms ukrainian soldiers training urban combat operations 495072256_1037178615261883_3381764943851673847_n military support wanes scaling defense output integrating international makers advancing reshaping battlefield doctrine
Ukrainian soldiers training for urban combat operations. Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Nuclear deterrence: Expert compares India-Pakistan conflict with Russia’s war against Ukraine

The escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan is deterred by the nuclear arsenals of both countries, according to Polish military expert General Roman Półko. In a comment for Polish Radio 24, he compared the current situation to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 7 May, India launched strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In response, Pakistan began military operations, reportedly striking Indian installations and downing several fighter jets. This is the most severe escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors in over 50 years — and while it’s unfolding far from Ukraine, its consequences for Kyiv may arrive quickly and painfully.

“If you look at the potential of India and Pakistan, it is incomparable. I would even say that India is like Russia in relation to Ukraine. Only Ukraine, that is, Pakistan, has nuclear warheads. Russia probably would not have attacked Ukraine if it had this nuclear potential,” says Półko.

According to him, it is Pakistan’s possession of about 150 nuclear warheads that prevents India from larger-scale aggression.

“This balances what India has, and the fact that India has an eight times larger budget, three times larger army, and an advantage, in this situation, does not matter,” explains the general.

Tension between the two nuclear states increased after the terrorist attack on 22 April in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where terrorists shot 26 Indian tourists. In response, Indian armed forces carried out a nighttime operation on Pakistani territory, calling it a “strike on terrorist infrastructure.” The Pakistani army reported 26 deaths, including women and children, and dozens of injuries.

Islamabad denies New Delhi’s accusations of supporting terrorists, but has simultaneously declared its readiness to respond to the strike. Pakistan has also appealed to the international community to regard India’s actions as a provocation.

General Półko emphasizes that the India-Pakistan conflict has two main causes: the struggle for Kashmir, whose Indian part seeks either to join Pakistan or gain independence, and Islamabad’s support for terrorist groups.

“This conflict has been ongoing for decades and flares up from time to time. I assess it the same way now. This is not a full-scale aggression. India is showing that it will not tolerate acts of terrorism from Pakistan but does not want to escalate this into a large war,” he notes.

In the expert’s view, the main deterrent factor is nuclear weapons, which both states possess.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts