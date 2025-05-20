Ukraine’s not just fighting with NATO weapons—it’s building them now

One of the enterprises of Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate, Ukroboronprom, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with KNDS Belgium SA, a European ammunition manufacturer and NATO supplier.

KNDS Belgium is a subsidiary of the KNDS Group — a defense holding formed by the merger of Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and France’s Nexter Systems. In 2025, KNDS had already supplied Ukraine with modern artillery systems, including RCH 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers.

According to the memorandum, the parties agreed to jointly assemble medium-caliber ammunition. These munitions are intended for automatic cannons and are used against enemy personnel, lightly armored vehicles, and low-flying aerial targets.

“We are gradually expanding the geography of international partnerships, seeking and finding new areas of cooperation. This benefits Ukraine’s Defense Forces and our defense industry, which aspires to become part of NATO countries’ global production,” said Ukroboronprom Director General Oleh Huliak.

This partnership aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry and integrate it more closely with NATO supply chains, enhancing Kyiv’s military readiness amid Russia’s war.