Close Putin’s confidant Prigozhin showed a photo of killed Wagner mercenaries, accusing Russian leadership of a lack of ammunition

Photo of Russian Wagner mercenaries who were allegedly killed near Bakhmut on 21 February 2023, according Wagner manager Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is close to Putin’s confidant, managing Russian leading private military company Wagner, which recruited thousands of Russian prisoners for war in Ukraine. During the interview, Prigozhin said that the lack of ammunition prevents his Wagner troops from continuing an effective assault on Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Previously, his fighters have advanced up to 10 kilometers in various directions around the city during the last two months.

Prigozhin demonstrated a photo of Russian mercenaries who allegedly died on February 21 because of the lack of ammunition.

“Ammunition has not been given to us and is not being given,” Prigozhin said. “It is now 10 a.m. on February 22. No steps have been taken to issue ammunition. What is the problem? I will explain. I am posting a photo below. This is one of the gathering places of the dead. These are the guys who died yesterday due to the so-called shell famine. There should have been five times fewer of them.“

Prigozhin also published partially blurred list with the amount of ammunition they need to continue attacks on Bakhmut.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ammunition, PMC Wagner, Russian mercenaries