Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Economist: Ukrainian top general says critical phase of war to come in next two months

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of Ukraine’s ground forces, says Russia has not abandoned its ambition to seize Kyiv.
byOlena Mukhina
10/05/2024
2 minute read
Russia massing 100.000 troops for potential summer offensive - Ukraine Ground Forces Chief
The Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Lt. Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk. Photo: ArmyInform
The Economist: Ukrainian top general says critical phase of war to come in next two months

Russia has not abandoned its ambition to ultimately take Kyiv, said Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of Ukraine’s ground forces, according to The Economist.

Currently, the general is involved in ten new brigades in preparation for the Russian offensive, part of which will be deployed to protect the capital. While many believe that the shortage of manpower is the main threat to the Ukrainian forces, Pavliuk said that the country desperately needs artillery and armored vehicles, as well as Western air defense systems.

Ukraine also anticipates the delivery of F-16 fighter jets this year, which will offer a significant psychological boost to both the military and the population and will allegedly help the country push back Russian aircraft from its borders.

“Defending Kyiv remains one of our main concerns, no matter how tough it is in the east. It is the heart of Ukraine, and we know the key role defense of the capital will play in the future,” claimed the general.

Today, Russia’s threat is fundamentally different from what it was in 2022 when Russia launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine. The invaders don’t have the capabilities to conduct sweeping raids on multiple fronts. It is using newly-produced missiles rather than from its once large stockpiles. Ukraine’s armed forces have also become stronger than they were.

General Pavliuk anticipates that the critical phase of the war will unfold over the next two months. As American aid slowly reaches the front lines, Russian commanders are deploying all available combat resources to challenge Ukraine’s exhausted and undersupplied forces. Pavliuk emphasizes that Russia is aware that a significant influx of weaponry within the next month or two could turn the situation in Ukraine’s favor.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts