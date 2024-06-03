Eng
Hacker attack averted in Poland amid cyberwar with Russia

The Polish government plans to allocate more than 3 billion zlotys to a cyber shield aimed at protecting critical infrastructure and citizens from daily cyber threats, according to Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski.
Polish cyber security services thwarted a coordinated attack by Russia on the country’s critical infrastructure, said Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, according to Ukrinform.

Earlier, Juhan Lepassaar, the head of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, revealed that in recent months, the number of digital attacks, many linked to Russian-backed groups, has doubled in European countries. Polish authorities also said that their country is a key target for Russia as it is a main transportation hub for support for Ukraine.

“Last night and on Sunday in Poland, several incidents were prevented that had the nature of a coordinated attack on critical infrastructure,” Gawkowski reported.

According to him, such attacks on targets in Poland occur daily in cyberspace.

“Today, Poland is already engaged in not a cold, but in some elements, a warm cyberwar with Russia,” Gawkowski noted.

The Polish deputy prime minister emphasized that the government wants to allocate over $750 million for a cyber shield to protect Poland and its citizens from cyberattacks.

Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with Ukrainian, US, French, Dutch, British, and German agencies, dismantled Russian hacker infrastructure as part of the “EndGame” international special operation.

Russia poses an existential threat to Europe, warns President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

The cybersecurity experts targeted malicious software, which allowed hacker groups to access and attack computer networks with ransomware, steal data, and encrypt it. Victims were then blackmailed with the threat of publishing the stolen data if the ransom was not paid.

