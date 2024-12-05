Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia resorts to cyberattacks on Ukraine’s energy system before conducting massive shelling

Russian cyber operations against power infrastructure have become reliable indicators of impending missile strikes, with digital attacks consistently preceding physical bombardments by 48 hours.
byBenjamin Looijen
05/12/2024
2 minute read
Illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russia resorts to cyberattacks on Ukraine’s energy system before conducting massive shelling

Russia conducts powerful cyberattacks on Ukraine’s energy sector ahead of massive shelling of the power grid, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak said.

This pattern reveals how warfare evolves during the Russo-Ukrainian War. Cyber operations are combined with physical attacks and disinformation campaigns to maximize damage to critical infrastructure and civilian morale. The approach demonstrates how modern warfare increasingly integrates digital and kinetic attacks, with cyber operations used to weaken defenses and amplify the impact of conventional military strikes.

As it turns out, Russia is using cyberattacks as a ”shaping” component in the preparation of shelling Ukrainian critical and strategic infrastructure. As argued by Ukrainian officials, this is a recurring pattern in Russian offensive operations.

“Two days before the massive shelling of the energy sector, a powerful cyberattack is carried out on many energy sector facilities. Then we know that in one or two days there will be an attack,” the minister said.

The official also emphasized that the Russian Federation actively uses all methods of spreading disinformation aimed at creating panic among the population, uses information and psychological manipulations and propaganda about the state of the energy sector.

Therefore, Russian cyber warfare is conducted in conjunction with other military and informational approaches in countering Ukraine.

Cyber warfare and espionage is constantly evolving in the Russo-Ukrainian War. Earlier this year, Ukraine observed a shift in the focus of Russian hackers to everything that is directly related to the theater of war and supply chain attacks, with the aim of remaining invisible for as long as possible, maintaining a presence in Ukrainian systems that have a connection with war and state activities.

Russian hackers focused on attempts to destroy IT systems in the critical infrastructure sector, as well as obtaining databases and lists. In addition, they also were actively conducting campaigns against media and commercial organizations. Russian hackers attacked flaws, vulnerabilities in systems, and exploited easy opportunities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts