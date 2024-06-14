Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine intel hackers issue warning to Ulyanovsk residents to resist service in Russian armed forces in recent cyber operation

The assault, which caused significant damage including the loss of critical infrastructure at the Ulyanovsk Regional Administration, underscored a broader campaign involving phishing tactics aimed at various local institutions.
byOlena Mukhina
14/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine IT army
Credit: Ukraine’s IT Army/Telegram
Ukraine intel hackers issue warning to Ulyanovsk residents to resist service in Russian armed forces in recent cyber operation

On 14 June, cyber experts from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, together with the BO Team group, conducted a cyber attack on Russian municipal websites, which caused significant damage to the resources, said the hackers.

Due to the assault, the Ulyanovsk Regional Administration lost two hypervisors, ten virtual machines, one computer, two switches, and 20 TB of data.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency sources reported that the cyber operation followed a phishing campaign aimed at other local administrations, judicial institutions, and services for the local population, as per UkrInform. 

As a result of the attack, an order from Mayor Alexander Boldakin appeared on the Ulyanovsk Administration website, urging everyone for a rally “in support of the special military operation,” which Russia calls its war in Ukraine. Local media later revealed this as a “fake” generated during the cyber attack.

Furthermore, hackers from the BO Team issued a stark warning to Ulyanovsk residents in their statement, “If you value your life, do not leave your home! Administration employees need to fulfill the plan, and they will do everything to stay in their seats.

They are already coming after you! It is better to burn down the administration, as there are virtually no chances of survival after being sent to Ukraine.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian intelligence agency attacked IPL Consulting, a Russian company that specializes in implementing information systems for the Russian industry. 

Ukrainian cyberattacks cripple Russian defense contractor, weather center

According to a statement, IPL Consulting billed itself as one of Russia’s most high-tech companies, assisting institutions involved in automotive, aviation, heavy machinery, equipment, and instrument manufacturing, including for the Russian defense-industrial complex.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts