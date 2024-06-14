Ukraine intel hackers issue warning to Ulyanovsk residents to resist service in Russian armed forces in recent cyber operation

On 14 June, cyber experts from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, together with the BO Team group, conducted a cyber attack on Russian municipal websites, which caused significant damage to the resources, said the hackers.

Due to the assault, the Ulyanovsk Regional Administration lost two hypervisors, ten virtual machines, one computer, two switches, and 20 TB of data.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency sources reported that the cyber operation followed a phishing campaign aimed at other local administrations, judicial institutions, and services for the local population, as per UkrInform.

As a result of the attack, an order from Mayor Alexander Boldakin appeared on the Ulyanovsk Administration website, urging everyone for a rally “in support of the special military operation,” which Russia calls its war in Ukraine. Local media later revealed this as a “fake” generated during the cyber attack.

Furthermore, hackers from the BO Team issued a stark warning to Ulyanovsk residents in their statement, “If you value your life, do not leave your home! Administration employees need to fulfill the plan, and they will do everything to stay in their seats.

They are already coming after you! It is better to burn down the administration, as there are virtually no chances of survival after being sent to Ukraine.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian intelligence agency attacked IPL Consulting, a Russian company that specializes in implementing information systems for the Russian industry.

According to a statement, IPL Consulting billed itself as one of Russia’s most high-tech companies, assisting institutions involved in automotive, aviation, heavy machinery, equipment, and instrument manufacturing, including for the Russian defense-industrial complex.

