Zelenskyy: Peace Summit preparations underway amid Russian threats

As the Peace Summit draws near, President Zelenskyy underscored the global unity against Russian destabilization efforts. He highlighted the extensive preparations and diplomatic initiatives aimed at ensuring the success of the summit.
byOlena Mukhina
29/05/2024
2 minute read
President Zelenskyy, Ukrainian soldiers
The commander of the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping of troops Yuriy Sodol reports to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Zelenskyy: Peace Summit preparations underway amid Russian threats

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing diplomatic responses to Russian attempts to undermine the Global Peace Summit, according to the President’s Office.

Switzerland will host the summit on 15-16 June. Ukraine is organizing it to establish a joint position on how to end Russia’s war based on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula.

“Russia will no longer be able to disrupt the Summit, despite its intense efforts to achieve it. It is pressuring leaders and openly threatening various countries with destabilization. This is one of the consequences of the world giving the terrorist state too much time,” claimed the Ukrainian president.

The aggressor state knows how to adapt and is now using its resources to divide the world and prevent forcing it into peace. Though nearly a hundred countries and international organizations will be present at the Global Peace Summit despite Russia’s efforts to undermine it, Zelenskyy stressed. Additionally, according to the president, Australia will join the event.

Also, Zelenskyy said the intensified battles are ongoing in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

“Attention to all directions, especially Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv in Donetsk, as well as Kupiansk and other directions in Kharkiv.

We are preparing for further enemy actions—we clearly understand the tasks and purposes that Putin sets for his army. He will certainly receive our response. And we are also preparing our diplomatic responses to Russian attempts to weaken the Peace Summit, which will begin in two weeks,” he added.

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the Kremlin uses every way to subvert support for the Summit, including spreading propaganda narratives, saying that Zelenskyy is the illegitimate president of Ukraine.

Tragic toll: Kharkiv’s losses revealed as hypermarket victims identified

Also, it continues attacks on Ukrainian cities. On 27 May, Moscow forces launched strikes on Kharkiv city, killing 19 and injuring 48 civilians.

