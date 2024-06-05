Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian hackers claim responsibility for attack on Spanish defense contractor that refurbishes Leopard tanks for Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
05/06/2024
2 minute read
Image: Euromaidan Press
Russian hackers claim responsibility for attack on Spanish defense contractor that refurbishes Leopard tanks for Ukraine

A pro-Russian hacker group said a unit of General Dynamics, Spain-based Santa Barbara Systems, which is refurbishing Leopard tanks for delivery to Ukraine, suffered a cyber attack that took its website down, as per Reuters.

In May 2024, sources familiar with the matter said Spain was planning to provide an unprecedented €1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

Media: Spain to supply €1.1 billion military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks and Patriot missiles

The package was expected to supply Ukraine with a wide range of military equipment, including a second batch of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, in addition to the half-dozen already supplied in April.

Furthermore, Spain planned to deliver 19 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks in addition to the ten already supplied last year. The first ten tanks from the new batch were undergoing refurbishment after being in storage for a decade.

After the attack, a spokesperson for General Dynamics in Germany said the defense contractor’s maintenance work was ongoing to analyze the cause of the website outage. The spokesperson added that all of its operations in Europe were running normally.

The NoName hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We sent our DDoS-missiles against websites in russophobic Spain,” the group said on social media. The hackers often direct such assaults against countries that support Ukraine.

Earlier, Juhan Lepassaar, the head of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, said that in recent months, a number of digital attacks, many linked to Russian-backed groups, doubled in European countries amid the elections in the EU Parliament.

He added that the attacks with geopolitical motives have risen since Russia launched its war against Ukraine two and a half years ago. Currently, the attacks have also been targeting election-related services.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts