Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Russia keeps denying Ukraine government legitimacy

Following a brief pause after the February 12 call with Trump, Russia has renewed its claims of Ukrainian illegitimacy and is pushing for regime change and disarmament.
byYuri Zoria
08/04/2025
3 minute read
Putin gives Trump a soccer ball at press conference following their one-on-one (with translators only) meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018 (Image: kremlin.ru)
Putin gives Trump a soccer ball at press conference following their one-on-one (with translators only) meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018 (Image: kremlin.ru)
ISW: Russia keeps denying Ukraine government legitimacy

The Kremlin is maintaining its effort to deny the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government as part of a broader strategy to claim that Ukraine is not a legitimate negotiating partner, while simultaneously demanding Ukrainian regime change and demilitarization, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 7 March.

This comes amid Trump’s pivot toward Russia as he pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Washington claimed a partial ceasefire deal had been reached, but the Kremlin said it remains on hold unless sanctions on Russian banks and vessels are lifted. Moscow continues to demand Ukraine’s de facto capitulation, including control over occupied and large unoccupied territories.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed on 7 April that Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine but asserted that several issues “are hanging in the air.” According to Peskov, these issues include what he characterized as a “lack of control” over the Ukrainian government and its alleged inability to control the actions of unspecified extremist and nationalist units that allegedly “simply do not obey” the Ukrainian government’s orders.

Peskov further claimed these units are connected to “plans for the further militarization” of Ukraine. ISW notes that Peskov is promoting Putin’s 28 March narrative falsely claiming that the current Ukrainian government is illegitimate and incapable of combatting neo-Nazi groups, which Putin claimed have the “actual power in their hands.”

These Kremlin statements are part of a broader effort to undermine the Ukrainian government’s legitimacy and repackage Russia’s long-standing demands for regime change and demilitarization in Ukraine,” ISW wrote.

According to ISW, Putin and other Russian officials had previously temporarily paused promoting claims about Ukraine’s alleged illegitimacy following Putin’s phone call with US President Donald Trump on 12 February, but later resumed these claims on 28 March.

Meanwhile, Trump has recently expressed dissatisfaction with Putin’s disparaging remarks attacking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy and expressed a willingness to impose additional sanctions on Russia if the United States and Russia are unable to “make a deal,” ISW reported.

 

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts