Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine invests $ 25 mn in weapons component production

Ukraine’s Economy Ministry offers equipment grants to weapons component producers, with special conditions for frontline regions and drone manufacturers.
byYuri Zoria
08/04/2025
3 minute read
ukraine invests $ 25 mn weapons component production long-range drones facility ukrainian company photo_2025-02-03_13-29-25-2-1024 ukraine's ministry economy has launched grant program called made victory allocating 1 billion hryvnias about $25
Production of long-range drones at a facility of a Ukrainian company. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine, via MIlitarnyi
Ukraine invests $ 25 mn in weapons component production

Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy has launched a grant program called “Made for Victory,” allocating 1 billion hryvnias or about $25 million to support the production of weapons and military equipment components, Militarnyi reported on 8 March.

Ukraine continues to rely on arms supplies from its allies while developing its defense industry, as Russia persists with its three-year full-scale invasion. With US President Donald Trump’s shift toward Russia and no additional aid for Ukraine in sight, local production has become increasingly crucial.

As the Russo-Ukrainian all-out war continues, Ukraine’s focus on enhancing drone technology reflects the growing importance of unmanned warfare on the battlefield.

The initiative was jointly presented by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, according to Militarnyi’s coverage of the program launch.

Under the co-financing scheme, companies can receive grants covering 50% of equipment purchases, while the manufacturers themselves will finance the remaining 50%. Special conditions apply for businesses in frontline regions and drone manufacturers, who may receive up to 80% coverage. Officials stressed that supporting component manufacturers represents an investment in Ukraine’s self-sufficiency and resilience.

Ukraine seeks to localize European air defense systems and missiles

The maximum grant amount is 8 million hryvnias or about $200,000, with funding covering the purchase, delivery, and installation of equipment, including the implementation of new software.

Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin stated that the project aims to support companies localizing weapons production in Ukraine. One of the priorities is manufacturing various types of drones.

Over 100 manufacturers of components […] are currently operating in Ukraine. They produce a wide range of products: flight controllers, engines, frames, initiation boards, remote controls, CRPA antennas, and others. Last year, engines for UAVs fully manufactured in Ukraine appeared. We also have drones that are 100% composed of Ukrainian components,” Smetanin told Militarnyi.

 

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts