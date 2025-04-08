Ukraine invests $ 25 mn in weapons component production

Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy has launched a grant program called “Made for Victory,” allocating 1 billion hryvnias or about $25 million to support the production of weapons and military equipment components, Militarnyi reported on 8 March.

Ukraine continues to rely on arms supplies from its allies while developing its defense industry, as Russia persists with its three-year full-scale invasion. With US President Donald Trump’s shift toward Russia and no additional aid for Ukraine in sight, local production has become increasingly crucial.

As the Russo-Ukrainian all-out war continues, Ukraine’s focus on enhancing drone technology reflects the growing importance of unmanned warfare on the battlefield.

The initiative was jointly presented by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, according to Militarnyi’s coverage of the program launch.

Under the co-financing scheme, companies can receive grants covering 50% of equipment purchases, while the manufacturers themselves will finance the remaining 50%. Special conditions apply for businesses in frontline regions and drone manufacturers, who may receive up to 80% coverage. Officials stressed that supporting component manufacturers represents an investment in Ukraine’s self-sufficiency and resilience.

The maximum grant amount is 8 million hryvnias or about $200,000, with funding covering the purchase, delivery, and installation of equipment, including the implementation of new software.

Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin stated that the project aims to support companies localizing weapons production in Ukraine. One of the priorities is manufacturing various types of drones.

“Over 100 manufacturers of components […] are currently operating in Ukraine. They produce a wide range of products: flight controllers, engines, frames, initiation boards, remote controls, CRPA antennas, and others. Last year, engines for UAVs fully manufactured in Ukraine appeared. We also have drones that are 100% composed of Ukrainian components,” Smetanin told Militarnyi.