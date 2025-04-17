Ukraine clears UNEX UGV amphibious drone for army use

Ukraine has codified and approved the amphibious robotic platform UNEX UGV—a domestically produced, remotely operated, self-propelled wheeled armored ground drone—for operational use in the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense announced.
According to the ministry, the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is based on a special chassis designed for maximum mobility in challenging terrain, including swamps, marshes, sand, mud, water, ice, and uneven surfaces. It can traverse water, float onto ice, and maintain stability in various temperatures and weather conditions.
“Weight distribution between the axles and wide tires create surface pressure lower than that of an infantryman’s foot. As a result, the platform does not trigger mines designed to target vehicles and armored equipment. During a demonstration, the armored amphibious vehicle drove over a ceramic plate and a cup of coffee without damaging them,” the Ministry wrote.
The platform is reportedly resistant to electronic warfare systems, features a reliable radio control system, programmable autopilot, and powerful batteries. The drone can be produced in multiple configurations, including with a combat module, electronic warfare systems, and kits for logistics support, demining, and medical evacuation tasks.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin stated that nearly 80 domestically produced ground robotic systems have been codified and approved for operational use since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Of those, about 15 were adopted in 2025 alone.
The growing list of UGVs supports a broad range of battlefield tasks: assault and defense operations, reconnaissance, observation, mining and demining, logistics, and casualty evacuation.
