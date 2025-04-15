Ukraine tests over 70 land drones

Ukraine has completed its largest-ever field trials of domestic military robotics technology, with more than 70 ground robotic systems (GRS) – better known as ground drones – from 50 manufacturers simultaneously tested under battlefield-like conditions.
According to a press release cited by Militarnyi, the so-called “Brave1 defense technologies cluster,” a government grant funding program for military technology developers, organized this unprecedented evaluation to verify manufacturer specifications and combat readiness.
The systems underwent rigorous testing across distances up to 10 km under maximally challenging conditions, including unknown routes and electronic warfare on variable frequencies. According to the results, most unmanned ground vehicles confirmed their stated technical characteristics and demonstrated high effectiveness over long distances.
The testing reportedly highlighted a critical advantage of ground-based robotic systems over aerial drones – their substantial cargo capacity. While even large aerial drones struggle with payloads exceeding 40 kg, the tested ground vehicles transported hundreds of kilograms effectively, opening new possibilities for battlefield logistics.
However, effective deployment of GRSs at extended ranges requires specialized solutions for communication and terrain navigation, as ground environments present significantly more obstacles than aerial operations.
To integrate these systems into military practice and develop appropriate tactical approaches, Brave1 involved both development engineers and security and defense forces specialists in the evaluation process.
The program has already seen significant battlefield adoption, with robotic vehicles from Brave1-affiliated manufacturers actively serving with numerous Ukrainian military units, Militarnyi noted.
Moving forward, Brave1 will focus on developing tactics for robotic logistics and casualty evacuation operations, as well as creating combat land drone concepts that optimally balance firepower with mobility requirements.
