Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine tests over 70 land drones

Ground robots from 50 manufacturers are being evaluated for range, payload capacity, and electronic warfare performance in ongoing trials.
byYuri Zoria
15/04/2025
3 minute read
ukraine tests over 70 land drones ukrainian drone during trials 0009-scaled has completed its largest-ever field domestic military robotics technology more than ground robotic systems (grs) - better known 50
Ukrainian land drone during trials. Photo: Brave1
Ukraine tests over 70 land drones

Ukraine has completed its largest-ever field trials of domestic military robotics technology, with more than 70 ground robotic systems (GRS) – better known as ground drones – from 50 manufacturers simultaneously tested under battlefield-like conditions.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly. While aerial drones dominate the battlefield, land-based drones are becoming increasingly common as well.

According to a press release cited by Militarnyi, the so-called “Brave1 defense technologies cluster,” a government grant funding program for military technology developers, organized this unprecedented evaluation to verify manufacturer specifications and combat readiness.

The systems underwent rigorous testing across distances up to 10 km under maximally challenging conditions, including unknown routes and electronic warfare on variable frequencies. According to the results, most unmanned ground vehicles confirmed their stated technical characteristics and demonstrated high effectiveness over long distances.

Ukraine issues 106 military drone development grants

The testing reportedly highlighted a critical advantage of ground-based robotic systems over aerial drones – their substantial cargo capacity. While even large aerial drones struggle with payloads exceeding 40 kg, the tested ground vehicles transported hundreds of kilograms effectively, opening new possibilities for battlefield logistics.

However, effective deployment of GRSs at extended ranges requires specialized solutions for communication and terrain navigation, as ground environments present significantly more obstacles than aerial operations.

Ukrainian company rolls out ground drone that carries machine gun, grenade launchers, and lays mines

To integrate these systems into military practice and develop appropriate tactical approaches, Brave1 involved both development engineers and security and defense forces specialists in the evaluation process.

The program has already seen significant battlefield adoption, with robotic vehicles from Brave1-affiliated manufacturers actively serving with numerous Ukrainian military units, Militarnyi noted.

Moving forward, Brave1 will focus on developing tactics for robotic logistics and casualty evacuation operations, as well as creating combat land drone concepts that optimally balance firepower with mobility requirements.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!