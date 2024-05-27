Media: Spain to supply €1.1 billion military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks and Patriot missiles

Spain is set to provide an unprecedented €1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the operation, El País says. The agreement, to be signed by President Pedro Sánchez and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during Zelenskyy’s visit to Madrid on 27 May, includes multimillion-euro contracts for the Spanish defense industry.

It is Zelenskyy’s first trip to Spain since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, the visit, previously planned for 17 May, was postponed after Russia launched a new offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

According to El País, the aid package comprises a wide range of military equipment, including a second batch of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, in addition to the half-dozen already supplied in April. In total, Spain will have provided Ukraine with a dozen of these missiles capable of intercepting the cruise missiles Russia has been using to destroy critical infrastructure.

Furthermore, Spain will deliver 19 second-hand Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, in addition to the 10 already supplied last year. The first 10 tanks from this new batch are currently undergoing refurbishment after being in storage for a decade.

However, the bulk of the committed material corresponds to newly manufactured Spanish weaponry. This includes a substantial amount of 155mm artillery projectiles, anti-drone systems, tactical vehicles, optronics surveillance and reconnaissance equipment, remotely operated weapon stations, vehicle-mounted mortars, and portable rocket launchers, among other equipment produced by Spanish companies like TRC, Indra, Escribano, Uro, Expal, and Instalaza.

Spain will also expand its combat training program for Ukrainian recruits from the current 4,000 to an additional 400 personnel under the guidance of the Toledo Training Coordination Centre (TTCC), El País says.

According to El País, sources familiar with the matter stated that the Spanish Council of Ministers approved a military aid package on 16 April. The documentation shared with the media mentioned a budget allocation under the heading ‘supply of material for reinforcing military capabilities,’ valued at €1,129,648,285.92. However, there was no explicit indication that this material was destined for Ukraine, leading to interpretations that it was merely a budget increase for the Spanish Armed Forces.

