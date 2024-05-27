Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Media: Spain to supply €1.1 billion military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks and Patriot missiles

Spain is committing €1.1 billion military aid to Ukraine including 19 Leopard 2A4 tanks, more Patriot missiles, artillery, equipment, per El País.
byYuri Zoria
27/05/2024
2 minute read
media spain supply €11 billion military aid ukraine including leopard 2 tanks patriot missiles ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy (left) spanish prime minister pedro sánchez (right) kyiv 23 february 2023 presidentgovua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (right) in Kyiv on 23 February 2023. Photo: president.gov.ua
Media: Spain to supply €1.1 billion military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks and Patriot missiles

Spain is set to provide an unprecedented €1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the operation, El País says. The agreement, to be signed by President Pedro Sánchez and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during Zelenskyy’s visit to Madrid on 27 May, includes multimillion-euro contracts for the Spanish defense industry.

It is Zelenskyy’s first trip to Spain since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, the visit, previously planned for 17 May, was postponed after Russia launched a new offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

According to El País, the aid package comprises a wide range of military equipment, including a second batch of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, in addition to the half-dozen already supplied in April. In total, Spain will have provided Ukraine with a dozen of these missiles capable of intercepting the cruise missiles Russia has been using to destroy critical infrastructure.

Furthermore, Spain will deliver 19 second-hand Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, in addition to the 10 already supplied last year. The first 10 tanks from this new batch are currently undergoing refurbishment after being in storage for a decade.

However, the bulk of the committed material corresponds to newly manufactured Spanish weaponry. This includes a substantial amount of 155mm artillery projectiles, anti-drone systems, tactical vehicles, optronics surveillance and reconnaissance equipment, remotely operated weapon stations, vehicle-mounted mortars, and portable rocket launchers, among other equipment produced by Spanish companies like TRC, Indra, Escribano, Uro, Expal, and Instalaza.

Spain will also expand its combat training program for Ukrainian recruits from the current 4,000 to an additional 400 personnel under the guidance of the Toledo Training Coordination Centre (TTCC), El País says.

According to El País, sources familiar with the matter stated that the Spanish Council of Ministers approved a military aid package on 16 April. The documentation shared with the media mentioned a budget allocation under the heading ‘supply of material for reinforcing military capabilities,’ valued at €1,129,648,285.92. However, there was no explicit indication that this material was destined for Ukraine, leading to interpretations that it was merely a budget increase for the Spanish Armed Forces.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts