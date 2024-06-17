Eng
Trap Aggressor: Russian businessmen enjoy luxury lifestyle in Europe despite helping Kremlin wage its war on Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
17/06/2024
2 minute read
Russian fighter jets in Moscow. Photo: https://rostec.ru
Trap Aggressor: Russian businessmen enjoy luxury lifestyle in Europe despite helping Kremlin wage its war on Ukraine

Villas, luxury clothes, and businesses in Europe – a Russian businessman who financed the invasion of Ukraine sends his children to “decaying Europe” while earning money from the war to sustain an elite lifestyle in the EU, Trap Aggressor reports.

Oleg Demchenko, who develops aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Ukrainian cities, owns European real estate registered under his grandchildren’s names. Despite his role in the Russian military-industrial complex, neither Demchenko nor his family are on EU or UK sanctions lists.

Demchenko, a general designer of the Russian Yakovlev Research and Development Bureau, has designed over two hundred aircraft, including those used in attacks against Ukraine. He has served as director and board member of the company at various times. Although he resides in Russia, his family buys properties and runs companies in Europe without Western restrictions.

In March 2022, journalists revealed Demchenko’s purchase of a mansion in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a prestigious French Riviera location.

His granddaughter Anastasia works as a PR specialist in London and owns a £1.5 million apartment. His grandson Oleg lives nearby in another luxury property.

Demchenko’s son Viktor owns a business in the Czech Republic linked to numerous companies run by Russian individuals.

The family’s wealth and business ties in Europe sharply contrast with the devastation of their bloody military businesses, which helped the Kremlin wage its war in Ukraine, according to the investigation.

