Hungarian gov’t marks Crimea as part of Ukraine in its controversial video

The Hungarian government corrected the map of Ukraine in its video, which previously marked Crimea as part of Russia.

Screenshot from the video.

The Hungarian government corrected the map of Ukraine in its video, which previously marked Crimea as part of Russia, Yevropeiska Pravda reported. The updated video shows the territory of Crimea as part of Ukraine.

On 30 May 2023, the Hungarian government released a video on its YouTube channel titled “Time For Peace,” which showcased footage of destruction, while a voiceover stated a ceasefire and peace talks would be the only way to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine. The concluding statement was illustrated by an image of a table with the flags of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

The footage did not mark Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula occupied by Russia since 2014, as part of Ukraine on the map and showed a mushroom-shaped cloud of a nuclear strike in the background.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry commented on the video featuring Crimea as part of Russia and urged the Hungarian government to respect the Ukrainian territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

“The designation of the Crimean peninsula as a territory that is not part of Ukraine contradicts the repeatedly stated position of the official Budapest on support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Playing along with Russia’s aggressive policy does not contribute to a faster restoration of peace in Europe, which the Hungarian government publicly advocates,” the statement of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry noted.

On behalf of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, a Ukrainian Charge d’Affaires in Hungary made an official demarche to the Hungarian side. Following the demarche, the Hungarian government corrected the map and marked Crimea as part of Ukraine in its controversial video.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: #CrimeaIsUkraine, Crimea, Hungary, peace formula, peace talks, Russian invasion of Ukraine