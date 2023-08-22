Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s Security Council Chief: Ukraine to liberate Crimea by force of arms

bySerge Havrylets
22/08/2023
1 minute read
oleksii danilov ukriane secretary national security defense council
NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov/ Source: Getty Images
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukraine will liberate Russian-occupied Crimea using military force unless Russian troops leave the peninsula, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Oleksii Danilov, said, Ukrinform reported.

Ukraine will never be safe if Russia continues to occupy Crimea, Danilov said.

“Crimea is part of our territory, and we must liberate it. Moreover, we will liberate it. Most likely, this will be done militarily if the aggressor country does not realize by then that it needs to leave our territory. We have no other option,” Danilov said.

The liberation of Crimea is “only a matter of time,” according to Oleksii Danilov. The National Security Council chief noted that Ukraine needs to move pragmatically to liberate all occupied territories and return to the 1991 borders. Otherwise, the very existence of Ukraine as a sovereign country will be constantly under threat, Danilov said.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts