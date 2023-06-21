Russia prepares for Ukraine’s attack on occupied Crimea – UK Intel

Russian Defensive Positions North of Armyansk.
Credit: UK Ministry of Defence via Twitter.
Over recent weeks, Russia has continued to expend significant effort building defensive lines deep in rear areas, especially on the approaches to occupied Crimea in southern Ukraine, UK Intelligence reported in its daily update on the Russo-Ukrainian war on 21 June 2023.
While heavy fighting is underway in southern Ukraine, Russian military command is strengthening defensive lines around occupied Crimea. This includes an extensive zone of defenses of 9 kilometers in length, 3,5 kilometers north of the town Armyansk, on the narrow bridge of land connecting Crimea to the Kherson Oblast, UK Intelligence reported.
According to UK Intelligence, the defensive lines in and around Crimea highlight the Russian command’s assessment that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are capable of directly assaulting the occupied peninsula.
Russia continues to see control of Crimea as its “top political priority,” UK Intelligence concluded.
Tags: #CrimeaIsUkraine, British intelligence, Crimea, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023